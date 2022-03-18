 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

