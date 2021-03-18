Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.