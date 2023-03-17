Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Hickory, NC
