Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Toda…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's weather …
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Hic…
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tom…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 de…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks…