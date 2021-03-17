 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert