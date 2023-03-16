Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…