Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Local Weather

