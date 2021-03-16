 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

