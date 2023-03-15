Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 8:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.