Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 8:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…