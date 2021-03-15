Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.