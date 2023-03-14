Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until TUE 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Hickory, NC
