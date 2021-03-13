Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect cle…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. It looks …
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach…