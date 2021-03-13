 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

