Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degre…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…