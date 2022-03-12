 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

