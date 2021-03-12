Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.