Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Hickory, NC
