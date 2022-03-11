Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees to…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 d…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this …