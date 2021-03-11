Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.