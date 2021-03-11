Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC
