Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

