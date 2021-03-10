Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it …
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should …
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see …