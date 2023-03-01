Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Hickory, NC
