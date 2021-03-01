 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

