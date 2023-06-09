Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Hickory, NC
