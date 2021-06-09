Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 53% ch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for s…
Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monda…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Hickory's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for s…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Saturday. The forecast …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 52% chance of rain in the…