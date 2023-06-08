Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Hickory, NC
