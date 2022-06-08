Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Hickory, NC
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
