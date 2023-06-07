Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.