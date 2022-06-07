Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. …
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day t…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. How likely…