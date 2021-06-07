Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.