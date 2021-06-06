 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

