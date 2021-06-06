The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC
