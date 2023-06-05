It will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.