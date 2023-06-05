It will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The fo…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of …
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…