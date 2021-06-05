 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

