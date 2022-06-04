Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day t…
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temp…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. How likely…