Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

