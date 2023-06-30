Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day…