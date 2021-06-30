Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today.…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a very hot day…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Hickory folks should be prepa…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Tu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …