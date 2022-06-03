Hickory will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Hickory, NC
