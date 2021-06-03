Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Hickory, NC
