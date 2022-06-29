Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.