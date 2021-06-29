 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

