Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC
