Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will…