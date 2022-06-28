Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Hickory, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

