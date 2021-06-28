Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.