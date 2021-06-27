Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Most lik…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Hickory folks should be prepa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a si…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Period…