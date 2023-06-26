The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Hickory, NC
