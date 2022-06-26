Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

