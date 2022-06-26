The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and vari…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …