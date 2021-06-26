Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.