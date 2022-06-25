Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.