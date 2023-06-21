Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Hickory, NC
