Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.