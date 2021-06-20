Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.